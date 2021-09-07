Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.48. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.