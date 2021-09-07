Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 21,700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 386.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.14. 40,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day moving average is $285.25. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.