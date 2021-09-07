Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 219%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 302,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

