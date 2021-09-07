Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.