Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.86. 15,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

