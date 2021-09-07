Hydra Market Cap Hits $75.32 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Hydra has a market cap of $75.32 million and $1.99 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $19.52 or 0.00041182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00132771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00184600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.73 or 0.07604901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.00 or 0.99989339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.00910726 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,230,577 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYDRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.