Reviewing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00

OneSpan has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.79%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69% OneSpan -9.29% -5.28% -3.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and OneSpan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 275.62 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -11.01 OneSpan $215.69 million 3.50 -$5.45 million $0.16 117.25

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneSpan beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

