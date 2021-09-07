Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 827,357 shares.The stock last traded at $116.90 and had previously closed at $119.97.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.11.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

