Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. 1,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 242,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $59,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $3,126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

