ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

