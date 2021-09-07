VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VACNY remained flat at $$45.75 during trading on Tuesday. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

