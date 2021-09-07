Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

