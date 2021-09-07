Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after buying an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.77.

Adobe stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

