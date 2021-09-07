First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.87. 69,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

