Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.91.

Shares of COST traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.70. 33,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

