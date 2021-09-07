Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

