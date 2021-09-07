Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $119.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.