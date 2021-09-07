Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,328. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.