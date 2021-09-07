Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $43.05 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.1% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $43,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in General Motors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684,499. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

