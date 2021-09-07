-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 177.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

