GSI Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for 4.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,626 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 62,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

