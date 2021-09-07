GSI Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,336 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 76,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

