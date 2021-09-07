Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.84. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 3,281 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million and a P/E ratio of -39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

