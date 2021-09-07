Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.84. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 3,281 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million and a P/E ratio of -39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
