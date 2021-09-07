Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.05

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.05 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 5159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

