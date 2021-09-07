TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.42

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.37, with a volume of 497332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

