ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.61

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

