Enerplus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,292 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 497 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Enerplus by 12.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

