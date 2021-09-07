Geller Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $21.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $755.12. 523,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

