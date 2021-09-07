MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 17,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

