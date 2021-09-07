Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.