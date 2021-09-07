MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 25,952 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,093,000 after acquiring an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,904,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

