MMA Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.40. 1,081,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

