American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.81. 28,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

