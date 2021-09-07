Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

