Brokerages Set Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target at $41.32

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Getinge has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getinge will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

