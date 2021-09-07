Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce sales of $990.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,514. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

