$0.51 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

FMNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. The stock has a market cap of $435.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

