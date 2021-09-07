Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.