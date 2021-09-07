MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 9,984 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

TIP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

