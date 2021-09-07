O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 38,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

