EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

