NexImmune (NEXI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) recently:
9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md."
Shares of NexImmune stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,239. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
