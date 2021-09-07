NexImmune (NEXI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) recently:

9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body's own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md."

Shares of NexImmune stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,239. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

