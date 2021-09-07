Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.