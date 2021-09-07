Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,612. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

