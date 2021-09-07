ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.