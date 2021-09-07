ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
