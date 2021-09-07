Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

