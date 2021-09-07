Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 548,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

