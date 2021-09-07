Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is GAM Holding AG’s 7th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79,111 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $442.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

