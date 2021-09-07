Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.22 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 54.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

