LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 15,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,184,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.